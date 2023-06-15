On Thursday, June 15, 2023 at about 9 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 2nd Ave S. (map below) in response to a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say that Jamal Green is 45-years-old, 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has mental health issues that impact his ability to care for himself, including consistent delusions.

Jamal DOES NOT have a history of being violent.

Jamal was last seen on foot in the 700 block of 2nd Ave S. at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. At that time, he was wearing Khaki pants, a tan long sleeved shirt and possibly sandals.

He has a buzz cut hairstyle and a full beard.

Jamal has previously lived in Bremerton and Olympia, and may be trying to get back to one of those homes. As of this post, he has not made it back to either of those locations.

If you see Jamal please call 911.

You can also leave a tip at 253-856-5808 or [email protected].