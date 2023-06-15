Kent Police are seeking the public’s help regarding the shooting of an 8-year-old boy who was riding in a car on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Police say that the shooting took place near the 23600 block of 104th Ave SE (map below) at around 5:39 p.m. Monday, when Officers responded to that area in response to a 911 call of a shooting.

Kent Officers arrived quickly, and located the young victim, who had been shot while seated in a vehicle. The victim received medical at the scene, aid and was transported to a local hospital.

No additional victims were located.

The boy, who is a resident of Auburn, was with his mother, a toddler, and a baby in their vehicle at the time he was shot. He is currently still in the hospital, but thankfully is recovering from his wounds.

The shooting began at 108th Ave SE and SE 240th Street when the suspect vehicle followed the victim vehicle northbound on 108th Ave SE, then Westbound on SE 236th Street to 104th Ave SE. The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing from the area of SE 236th Street and 104th Ave SE.

Kent Police are asking that anyone who saw, or knows anything about this incident, to please contact the Kent Police Department to share their information.

“We are interested in all tips, including any photos or videos taken of the activity that occurred near SE 236th and 104th Ave SE,” police said.

Leave tips here:

Call 911 with time sensitive tips and/or if you have information about the suspect’s Identity.