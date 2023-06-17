Kent Patrol Officers were conducting extra patrols in the area of 1500 West Meeker this week when they came upon subjects who were trespassing in a posted no trespassing location.

Through investigation, police determined that one of the subjects, a 27-year-old Burien man, had a Kent Warrant for Forgery and Possession of Stolen Property for $5200. He was arrested and booked into the City of Kent’s Corrections Facility, (CKCF).

A second subject – a 30-year-old Kent man – had multiple warrants across several jurisdictions, and was detained and transported to King County jail for a warrant out of King County for Violation of No Contact Order for $7500. Once he is processed for this warrant, they will be able to contact the remaining jurisdictions regarding those warrants.

Police say that both subjects have multiple priors for various crimes including assaults, malicious mischief, and thefts.

Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.