Set at Lake Meridian park, Kent’s FREE Fourth of July event is a great way to celebrate Independence Day.

Expect live music, food trucks and fun, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks set to go off at 10 p.m.

There will also be a free shuttle from 5 p.m. until after the fireworks.

Gates will be locked at midnight.

WHEN: July 4, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98032

COST: FREE!

INFO: More info here, or call 253-856-5050 or email [email protected]