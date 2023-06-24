Set at Lake Meridian park, Kent’s FREE Fourth of July event is a great way to celebrate Independence Day.
Expect live music, food trucks and fun, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks set to go off at 10 p.m.
There will also be a free shuttle from 5 p.m. until after the fireworks.
Gates will be locked at midnight.
Please note:
Event details:
WHEN: July 4, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98032
COST: FREE!
INFO: More info here, or call 253-856-5050 or email [email protected]
