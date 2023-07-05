On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at about 10:30 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 15200 SE 272nd (map below) in reference to multiple 911 calls of a shooting.

One 911 caller stated that his girlfriend had been shot in the head.

Police said that Officers arrived quickly and located one victim inside a vehicle. She was non-responsive, so they pulled her out and immediately began life-saving measures including CPR and AED. They were able to regain a pulse and Puget Sound Fire and Medics arrived and took over medical care.

The victim, an 18-year-old Covington woman, was airlifted to a local hospital, and her injuries are significant and life threatening.

A second victim, a 21-year-old Federal Way man, was found a short distance away with a gunshot wound to his thigh. The Officers provided immediate medical aid, and then carried this victim to the medical personnel at the original scene. This victim was alert and conscious; he was also airlifted to a local hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing unknown persons involved in an argument near the victim vehicle just prior to the shooting. Initial information indicates that the victim vehicle may not have been involved in the argument.

Police said that the only suspect descriptions given were “young males seen running from the area.”

Kent Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. They also canvassed the surrounding homes and businesses for video. They are continuing to investigate to identify and locate the suspect(s).

If you have any evidence or information about this shooting, please contact Kent Police immediately.