On Wednesday afternoon, July 12, 2023, there was a first appearance hearing for Carson Quinlin, 19, the suspect arrested in Tuesday’s Kent vehicular homicide investigation that killed a 12-year-old, and police claim that he was drunk at the time.

Quinlin waived his right to appear and was represented by a defense attorney.

The court found probable cause for vehicular homicide.

King County Prosecutors argued for bail to be set at $150,000. The court set bail at $100,000, and Quinlin remains in custody.

According to the police report, on Tuesday, July 11 at about 6:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 132nd Ave SE and SE 230th Street in Kent regarding a serious injury collision (read our previous coverage here).

