REMINDER: Nerds Unite – the second annual “Meeker Street Nerd Party” is coming to downtown Kent this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023!
This free event will run from 3 – 7 p.m. on W. Meeker Street, between 2nd & 4th Ave downtown.
Release your inner nerd!
The Nerd Party promotes downtown local, small businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street-wide event.
Small businesses between 2nd & 4th Ave on W. Meeker Street will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror — books, games, toys, and more.
Retro Emporium: — Vintage to modern Pop Culture shop specializing in vintage 80s/90s collectibles and retro-themed goods.
Page Turner Books — Nerd culture store offering sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, movies, video games, comics, and more.
PTB Comics & Manga: Specializing in comics, manga, graphic novels and toys.
Big Wu Fitness:
- Hosting SeaLUG Seattle-based Lego brick enthusiasts
- Lego creations are large and elaborate, often taking hundreds of hours to create, and will be on display at this location
Sweet Themes Bakery – featuring sweet nerd-themed treats and hosting the Cosplay costume contest. Dress up as your favorite character, and head over to Sweet Themes between 4:00 – 6:00 pm. To enter the contest just show up and put your contact info in. Winners will be announced at 6:15 pm. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in the following categories: adult, child (under 10 yrs), and honorable mentions. Grand prizes are $100, gift cards, and other great stuff!
Pied Piper Pub — Offering Nerd drink specials.
All Aglow Spa – hosting artists and authors.
Grey Sunz Tattoo – hosting CybFest NW who will join the party with a celebration of all things Transformers, put on by fans for fans. Toy dealers, artists, contests, and raffles are just some of the fun!
FEATURED AUTHORS:
Maria Giakoumatos, J.P. Barnett, Tiffany Shearn, Lora Senf, Jeff Grubb, Tommy Rice, Will McDermott, Essence Comics Laura Anne Gilman more to come
FEATURED ARTISTS:
-
- Bruno Pags – fantasy, vampire, werewolve art
- Lori Collins – art and illustrations
- J Boom – sketch artist, art animation
- Stannex – cartoonist, game designer
- Rihana Martinson, stickers, coloring book pages, and prints
- BrickCon: Lego creations, past and custom Lego sets
- BritCon: British media and culture with an emphasis on science fiction and fantasy
- Steve Miller, game designer
OTHER
-
- Kingdom Boffers Association — fast-paced boffer combat, fun, and safety for the entire family
- Big Dawg Hot Dogs premiere hot dog cart!
- Taste of Samoa Tasty Polynesian food including ribs, chicken, spam musubi, panikeke, and more.
This is a FREE event; RSVP requested:
Recent Comments