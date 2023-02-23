REMINDER: Nerds Unite – the second annual “Meeker Street Nerd Party” is coming to downtown Kent this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023!

This free event will run from 3 – 7 p.m. on W. Meeker Street, between 2nd & 4th Ave downtown.

Release your inner nerd! 

The Nerd Party promotes downtown local, small businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street-wide event.

Small businesses between 2nd & 4th Ave on W. Meeker Street will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror — books, games, toys, and more.

Retro Emporium:   — Vintage to modern Pop Culture shop specializing in vintage 80s/90s collectibles and retro-themed goods.
Page Turner Books —  Nerd culture store offering sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, movies, video games, comics, and more.
PTB Comics & Manga:    Specializing in comics, manga, graphic novels and toys.
Big Wu Fitness:

  1. Hosting SeaLUG Seattle-based Lego brick enthusiasts
  2. Lego creations are large and elaborate, often taking hundreds of hours to create, and will be on display at this location

Sweet Themes Bakery – featuring sweet nerd-themed treats and hosting the Cosplay costume contest.  Dress up as your favorite character, and head over to Sweet Themes between 4:00 – 6:00 pm. To enter the contest just show up and put your contact info in.   Winners will be announced at 6:15 pm.    Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in the following categories:  adult, child (under 10 yrs), and honorable mentions.  Grand prizes are $100, gift cards, and other great stuff!

Pied Piper Pub — Offering Nerd drink specials.

All Aglow Spa – hosting artists and authors.

Grey Sunz Tattoo  – hosting CybFest NW who will join the party with a celebration of all things Transformers, put on by fans for fans. Toy dealers, artists, contests, and raffles are just some of the fun!

FEATURED AUTHORS:
Maria Giakoumatos, J.P. Barnett, Tiffany Shearn, Lora Senf, Jeff Grubb, Tommy Rice, Will McDermott, Essence Comics Laura Anne Gilman more to come

FEATURED ARTISTS:

OTHER

This is a FREE event; RSVP requested:

register button green

MeekerStreetNerdParty23Poster1