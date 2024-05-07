The victim of a fatal shooting at a Kent bar on Thursday night, May 2, 2024 has been identified by the King County Medical Examiners Office as Roderick Loi Belford, 30.

As we previously reported, Belford was tragically killed in a fatal shooting outside the Meeker Street Bar & Grill.

Kent Police say that at 10:46 p.m. that night, Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Meeker Street regarding a physical fight in the parking lot. As the witness was giving information to 911, the dispatch receiver heard gunshots in the background. Additional witnesses called 911 to report that a man had been shot and was not breathing.

Multiple Kent Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Fighters were immediately dispatched and arrived quickly to the scene. Patrol Officers entered the bar and located the suspect, a 25-year-old Kent man, and the victim, a 30-year-old Federal Way man. The suspect was cooperative, and admitted to shooting the victim. He was taken into custody quickly and without incident. 

Patrol Officers and Firefighters administered immediate medical aid to the victim, but tragically he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect turned himself into police and was booked into King County Jail.

Everyone at South King Media sends their deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved Roderick.

