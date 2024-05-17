Puget Sound Fire responded to a residential fire in the 26100 block of 116th Ave SE in Kent early Friday morning, May 17, 2024.

When firefighters arrived at around 3:30 a.m., they found a fully-involved, boarded up, vacant house in flames.

For the safety of firefighters, the fire was fought defensively using master streams from an engine and ladder truck.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in just over 30 minutes.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valley Regional Fire Authority, King County Medic One, the Zone 3 Fire Cadets, and Kent Police also responded to this incident.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

