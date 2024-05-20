

Highline Seatac Botanical Garden will be holding its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Now is a great time to shop from an impressive selection of perennials, annuals, succulents, shrubs, trees, veggie starts and more!

“Grown with expertise and loving care, you will not only enjoy outstanding specimens, but you will feel great about supporting this community treasure.”

Centrally located to serve our greater Highline area.

Here’s a sneak peak at what veggies they’ll have:

Tomato Li’l bite – a variety bred for container growing, already making cherry tomatoes

Tomato Beaverlodge – a super early variety

Tomato Sungold – a popular and delicious gold cherry

A paste tomato variety

A slicer tomato variety

Jalapeno pepper

Aji

Snack pepper

Cucumbers

Zucchini

A very special treat this year is the inclusion of partner gardens who will also be there selling their plants:

King County Iris Society

DayLilly Society

Western Fuchsia Society

Please note: Some vendors may only accept cash or checks.

For more information call (206) 391-4003 or scan the QR code below to visit their website.

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave S.: