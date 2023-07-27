On Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at about 1:52 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to 114th Way SE and SE 230th Place in Kent’s East Hill (map below) in response to a 911 call of a shooting.

The 911 caller stated that her friend had been shot, and they were starting CPR. Medics and Firefighters were simultaneously dispatched. Officers were advised that the victim was in the 911 caller’s vehicle, and they were driving around seeking help.

Kent Patrol Officers arrived within minutes, and located the victim, a 48-year-old Maple Valley woman, still inside the vehicle which was now parked. The woman had a gunshot wound to her head. Officers extracted the victim from the vehicle to provide aid. Puget Sound Fire personnel and Medics arrived quickly assumed lifesaving measures. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current status is unknown.

Patrol Officers were able to determine that the location of the shooting was the 11100 block of SE 240th. The suspects were described as three males, ages 17-25, wearing dark clothing, and one male age 17-25 wearing gray sweat pants.

Kent Violent Crime Detectives were called out to the scene to take over the investigation. They canvassed for video, witnesses, and items of evidence. The initial information gathered indicates that the shooting was not a random incident.

Police Seeking Info/Tips

The Kent Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this shooting call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 and reference case #23-9842.

You can also leave a tip @[email protected].

Call 911 if your tip is time sensitive or you have information about the identity of the suspects.