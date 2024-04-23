Kent Police arrested two 14-year-old males on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2024 after they allegedly robbed a convenience store on W. Meeker Street at gunpoint.

Despite a K9 team and drone search, the third suspect was not located, and is still at large.

Police said that on Tuesday morning at 5:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a convenience store in 1400 block of W. Meeker Street (map below) in regards to a robbery with a gun.

Officers responded to the store around 5:01 a.m. following a 911 call reporting three masked young men in hoodies who fled in a stolen vehicle. The caller provided a license plate number, which matched a car reported stolen in Tukwila.

Officers located the suspect vehicle nearby, but the occupants refused to stop. A pursuit ensued, with officers deploying pursuit intervention techniques and requesting assistance from Federal Way Police to deploy spike strips. The chase ended on Northbound Military Road after the suspects abandoned the disabled vehicle and fled on foot.

A K-9 team and drone assisted in apprehending two of the suspects.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the third suspect, or have other information regarding this crime, please contact: