The City of Kent and the Kent Bicycle Advisory Board will be presenting a Community Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Kent YMCA Parking Lot (map below).

Engage in fun and challenging bicycle activities, learn the ABC bike check & more at this free event.

This event is a fun, interactive, non-competitive skills course designed for kids to improve their bike handling and traffic safety skills.

Kids will learn about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners as well as being considerate around other bikers and pedestrians.

Helmet fittings

Helmet Giveaways

Bicycle Skills Course

Bicycle Safety Checks

Bike Giveaway!

Bring your bike, helmet, & smiles!

More info at https://www.kentwa.gov/government/boards-commissions

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed – to learn more, please email [email protected].

Kent YMCA is located at 10828 SE 248th St, Kent, WA 98030: