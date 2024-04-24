The Covington Chamber of Commerce and the City of Covington are partnering to host Covington Makers’ Market on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Real Life Church (map below).

The outdoor event, held rain or shine, will showcase a wide range of small businesses and nonprofits from around the region, including local makers, bakers, creators, artists, artisans, and other organizations.

This is the sixth Covington Makers’ Market to date and is expected to be the biggest market yet. The event will feature 70 vendor booths, food vendors, free kids’ activities, bouncy houses, and live entertainment from Tristan Wood, Chris Aaron, and Sarah Jolk.

“The City of Covington is proud to partner with the Covington Chamber on Covington Makers’ Market. It gets bigger and better each time, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Covington Mayor Jeff Wagner. “This is a great opportunity to showcase small businesses while giving local families free activities and another reason to spend the day in Covington.”

This event is made possible with the support of Covington Chamber partners, sponsors and members including the City of Covington, Real Life Church, Key Bank, Smith Brothers Farms, Republic Services, Just Poké, Tahoma Living, Cruise Planners, Pooja Anoop Photography, Stephanie Hunziker Real Estate, Jean Wall State Farm, and Diana + Cory | The Patterson Team.

For more information about the event, including the day’s schedule and a complete list of vendors and sponsors, visit CovingtonChamber.org or email the Chamber at [email protected].