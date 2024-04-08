Burien Actors Theatre (BAT) presents Red, written by John Logan, from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, May 5 (except no performance April 28). This Tony Award-winning play is an intense two-actor knockout that takes us into the mind of abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, for whom paintings are “pulsating” life forces.

Raw and provocative, but peppered with humor, Red chronicles the painter’s two-year labor to complete a lucrative set of murals for Manhattan’s exclusive Four Seasons restaurant. When Rothko’s young assistant, Ken, gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility his crowning achievement could also become his undoing.

The show contains some strong language and mature themes. BAT’s policy is to inform audiences of content, but to allow individuals to make decision they feel are appropriate for themselves or the youth and teens in their care.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. (except no performance Sunday, April 28) in the Theater at Kennedy Catholic High School, 140 S. 140th St., Burien, WA 98168 (map below).

The show runs approximately 95 minutes with no intermission.

There is plenty of free on-site parking.

Masks are required at all performances, and will be provided by BAT if you don’t have one.

Tickets

Ticket prices range from $7 to $25. Student tickets are $5. Enjoy opening weekend deals: Only on Saturday, April 13, all tickets are $13. Only on Sunday, April 14, which is BAT’s Seven Buck Sunday, admission is just $7. If ticket pricing is a barrier, reach out to BAT at [email protected] – theater is for everyone!

For tickets and details, go to www.BATtheatre.org or call 206-242-5180 (message only).

Red is sponsored by 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.

The Cast, Director and Designers

Stage director Beau Prichard directs the talented cast of Scott C. Brown (Mark Rothko) and Seamus C. Smith (Ken), along with Michael Mendonsa (understudy Mark Rothko) and Colin Madison (understudy Ken). Cyndi Baumgardner is the show’s stage manager. The rest of the creative team for the show includes: Jacob Viramontes, lighting design; Rochelle-Ann Graham, costume design; Cyndi Baumgardner, props design; and Maggie Larrick, set design.

About BAT Theatre

Exciting live theater has been a tradition in Burien since 1955. Incorporated in 1980, BAT Theatre is a leading producer of quality live theater serving residents of the Puget Sound region. BAT gives audiences an intriguing and invigorating theater experience with unusual productions. The theater’s mission is to “welcome and embrace our shared humanity through live theater. We question norms and thrive because of our diversity and energetic commitment to excellence.” BAT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) entity and operates on revenue from ticket sales, donations, grants, sponsorships and volunteers.

More info at https://www.battheatre.org/.