This Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is holding a pet adoption special for one day only to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

On Tuesday, adopters can take home a cuddly cat or delightful dog at no upfront cost. Adoption fees for all animals will be waived, and adopters will be issued a free temporary pet license good for 30 days.

“You can’t put a price on the love and joy a pet brings to a home,” said RASKC manager Dr. Gene Mueller. “We have dozens of cats and dogs waiting for their forever families. By eliminating the upfront costs for one day only, we hope to encourage more people to adopt a pet and help us make room in our shelter.”

All RASKC pet adoptions include:

Spay or neuter surgery

Temporary King County pet license (if applicable)

Microchipping

Initial vaccinations

30 days of free, opt-in pet health insurance from Trupanion

Lifetime discount on online training from GoodPup (dogs only)

Temporary leash and collar (for dogs)

The King County Pet Adoption Center is located at 21615 64th Ave. S. in Kent. The center will be open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. on April 30 for this one-day-only adoption special.

Prospective adopters can see profiles of all the pets RASKC has to offer at: