A 32-year-old Kent man was arrested for reckless driving on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024 at around 8:25 a.m. after a Kent police officer witnessed him speeding northbound on South Central Avenue.

Police said the driver was “flying” northbound on S. Central, making unsafe lane changes, swerving in and out of his lanes of travel, and passing cars, “as if they were standing still”.

An Officer flipped around to catch him, and as he was catching up he saw the Nissan almost cause a collision. He activated his emergency lights, causing the suspect car to immediately slam on his brakes.

“Too late,” police said. “For the record just pull over gracefully when you’re being stopped. If our lights are on, you’ve already been seen.”

The man was arrested for reckless driving and transported to the Kent Jail.

This incident coincides with the release of 2023 Washington State accident statistics, which show an increase in traffic fatalities. Contributing factors identified include intoxication, inattentive driving, failure to use seat belts, and speeding.

“Since we have your attention, this is a good time to tell you that the stats are out for 2023 Washington State accidents,” Kent Police said. “Bottom line is fatalities are up. Why?”

Intoxication (alcohol and drugs)

Inattentive driving

Not buckling up

and SPEEDING

“So be sober, pay attention, wear your seat belt and give the pedal a rest…slow down. You will literally save a life.”