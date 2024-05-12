A single-vehicle collision that resulted in fire claimed the lives of two people in Kent on Saturday evening, May 11, 2024.

Kent Police and firefighters responded to reports of a car fire on the 2400 block of 272nd Street (map below) at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Witnesses reported a speeding vehicle crashing into a tree and then catching fire. Bystanders attempted to remove the occupants but were unable to do so before the flames engulfed the car.

Upon arrival, first responders found a white sedan fully ablaze.

Sadly, the two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating the cause of the accident. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identities of the deceased and their cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact the Kent Police Department at the non-emergency number at 253-852-2121 or leave an anonymous tip at [email protected] or by calling 253-856-5808. Refer to case number 24-6661.