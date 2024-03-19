Eastbound SR 18 was blocked at the Green River bridge (map below) due to a since semi-truck rollover collision Tuesday morning, Mar. 19, 2024, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Traffic was diverted off of at Auburn/Black Diamond Road.

This was a non-injury – yet very dramatic-looking – collision.

Here’s an update from WSDOT, posted at around 8:33 a.m.:

“There are lengthy travel delays behind the collision and along SR 167 as well. “No estimated time for reopening the eastbound lanes, as you can see this will take a while to clear. “Westbound SR 18 is open. “Emergency crews are diverting traffic off at SE Auburn-Black Diamond Rd. “First responders are on scene assisting along with Department of Ecology who is handling a diesel spill. Our Bridge crews are on scene to assess the condition of the bridge once the semi-truck is removed. “Please use alternate routes if you can!”

Photos courtesy Valley Regional Fire Authority