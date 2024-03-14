SPONSORED :

The KD Hall Foundation this week will be launching an innovative new talk show, “Conversations with KD Hall,” aimed at connecting diverse voices and perspectives from various generations.

The show’s pilot launch – which will premiere this Saturday, Mar. 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. on KING5 – will be celebrated starting at 6 p.m. with an inclusive event at the KD Hall Foundation (map below) that welcomes both followers of the Foundation and newcomers alike.

“Conversations with KD Hall” reflects 20 years of KD Hall’s dedication to fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities. The show brings together wisdom, youthful insight, and the transformative power of storytelling to engage viewers from all walks of life.

This first season will explore themes such as Sports, Women, and Healthcare, with each episode designed to enlighten and provoke thought. High school junior Portia Polo joins as co-host, adding a fresh perspective to the mix and ensuring the content resonates with a wide audience.

KD Hall and a lineup of influential community leaders will guide unscripted discussions that highlight the unique experiences and societal contributions of the guests. This approach aims to create a space where meaningful conversations lead to greater understanding and community connection.

Event Details/RSVP:

A celebratory event will be held on:

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 16, 2024, 6–8:30 p.m.

WHERE: KD Hall Foundation, 2100 24th Ave, Seattle, WA 98144 (map below)

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking below:

Video

Here’s a trailer for the show:

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring ‘Conversations with KD Hall’ to our audience,” said KD Hall. “This show is about creating a space where diverse stories and ideas can come together to inspire and challenge us all.”

The pilot episode is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, Mar. 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. on KING 5, with additional access for national viewers on KING 5 Plus. Audiences are encouraged to engage with the show by viewing the trailer, sharing it on social media, and following “Conversations with KD Hall” on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information on live shows and to stay updated throughout the season, visit www.kdhallshow.com and sign up for the email list.

“Join us at the launch event and be part of this engaging journey that celebrates the power of dialogue in building a more connected and understanding community.”

About KD Hall Foundation:

The KD Hall Foundation is dedicated to empowering communities, enhancing education, and promoting open dialogue through innovative programming and impactful media content. The Foundation aims to create inclusive platforms where every voice is valued and every story has the potential to make a difference.

About Conversations with KD Hall:

Conversations with KD Hall, hosted by KD Hall and featuring high school junior Portia Polo as co-host, is a one-of-a-kind talk show that explores diverse perspectives and stories. The show fosters meaningful dialogue on topics that span local community interests to global issues, aiming to connect and inspire audiences with its blend of experienced insights and youthful energy.