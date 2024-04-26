In observance of National Infertility Awareness Week, Childress Nursing Services (CNS) is honored to spotlight the inspiring journey of its founder and visionary healthcare administrator, Quiana Daniels.

Recently named one of the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2024, Quiana’s dedication to transforming fertility and maternity care is more than professional; it’s personal.

Turning Personal Challenges into Public Advocacy

Through her leadership at CNS, Quiana Daniels is an award-winning healthcare innovator and a beacon of hope for many facing fertility challenges. Having navigated her own infertility struggles, Quiana’s experiences fuel her mission to ensure that no individual feels isolated or unsupported during their fertility journey. Using her story of resilience and empowerment, Quiana aspires to reshape the conversation around infertility and advocate for comprehensive reproductive support.

A Call to Action: Join the Conversation on Fertility Pathways

As the Puget Sound area’s leader in in-home fertility and maternity care, CNS celebrates Quiana’s recognition during a time when awareness of infertility issues is critically needed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 13% of women in the United States ages 15-49 have difficulty getting or staying pregnant. In Washington State, many couples face similar challenges, underscoring the importance of accessible and innovative care solutions like those pioneered by CNS.

Driving Legislative Change and Community Health

Quiana’s impact extends beyond CNS. As a prominent voice on the Washington State Board of Nursing, she plays a pivotal role in advocating for legislative changes that enhance patient safety and professional standards. Quiana’s efforts were instrumental in passing House Bill 2416 (HB 2416), which offers title protection for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs), setting a new precedent in healthcare advocacy.

Invitation to Media and Public Engagement

We invite journalists and community leaders to engage with Quiana Daniels and hear firsthand how her professional achievements and personal experiences are breaking barriers in fertility and healthcare. Quiana’s story highlights the struggles many face in silence while offering a journey toward overcoming them.

About Childress Nursing Services

At the forefront of in-home fertility and maternity care, CNS is dedicated to innovative, compassionate, and accessible healthcare. Founded by Quiana Daniels, CNS helps families in the Puget Sound area navigate the complexities of preconception, pregnancy, and post-delivery care, making significant strides in transforming healthcare services.

