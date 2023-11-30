Some Comcast Xfinity and Business customers in Kent and Graham experienced interruption to their services on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, when cable lines were damaged due to vandalism.

Network maintenance crews are actively working to replace the damaged lines and expect to get customers back up and running between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening, Comcast said.

It is not yet known who vandalized the cable lines.

“We know any time without service can be frustrating and appreciate our customer’s patience during this outage,” Comcast said.

When events like this happen, customers can always check for outages or fix common service issues at xfinity.com/status or use the Xfinity app.