“Salmon Fest” will be held from Noon – 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Mary Olson Farm in Kent (map below).

This is a FREE event focused on welcoming salmon back to local streams.

“Observe spawning salmon, become a salmon scientist by engaging in water testing and habitat observation, and learn more about the role salmon play in the ecosystem.”

Presented in partnership with the Environmental Science Center.

The Mary Olson Farm is located on Green River Road, to the north of the Auburn Golf Course. The parking area is located just north of the farm, and is connected to the farm by a short trail. Parking spaces are limited, and visitors are encouraged to carpool to this event.

Sponsored by King Conservation District and Foundry10.

More info here: https://www.wrvmuseum.org/events-entry/salmonfest2023

  • WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
  • WHERE: Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road Kent, WA, 98030 United States:

