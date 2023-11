Friends of the Kent Libraries will be holding a Pop-Up Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This event will be held at the Kent Library, and will feature:

Holiday books

Children’s

Crafts

Cookbooks Fiction

Non-Fiction

CDs

DVDs

and more!

The Kent Library is located at 212 2nd Ave N., Kent, WA 98032: