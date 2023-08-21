Join the Kent Chamber of Commerce for an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and groovy vibes as they celebrate their 75th Birthday Gala on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 5 – 10 p.m.!

Indulge in delectable cuisine, live entertainment, and bid on exclusive auction items, all while enjoying exciting games and surprises.

“Get ready to dazzle in your finest attire as we toast to 75 years of success, memories, and a promising future for our business community,” organizers said.

“Don’t miss out on this fabulous celebration that will leave you dancing, laughing, and creating lasting memories.”

Black Tie Optional

  • WHAT: Kent Chamber of Commerce’s 75th Birthday Gala fundraiser!
  • WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, 5 – 10 p.m.
  • WHERE: Green River College – Auburn Campus, 12401 SE 320th St, Auburn, WA 98092 (map below).

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS OR TO REGISTER

