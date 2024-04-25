Kent Police Detectives on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 arrested a 39-year-old Kent man for the rapes of two vulnerable adult women. The attacks occurred in October 2023 and February 2024.

The investigation began in October 2023 after the first victim reported being raped by the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect had initially approached her on the side of the road, offering her a ride. They later exchanged text messages, leading to a meeting where the suspect assaulted her.

A similar pattern emerged in the second incident, which occurred in February 2024.

In both instances, the male approached the victims in his vehicle, a Toyota Prius, and offered food or a ride. The assaults subsequently took place within his vehicle.

The suspect, who was unknown to both victims, was identified after DNA matched him to both cases.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the King County Jail on charges of Rape in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree.

Police Offer Safety Tips

