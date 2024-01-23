Kent Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing vulnerable adult man from the Scenic Hill area:

Mr. Christopher Eby, age 55, was last seen by his caregiver on Monday morning, Jan. 22, 2024 at about 3 a.m.

He left on foot from the Scenic Hill area of 1200 E. Chicago (map below). He has never left his residence at night before, and his caregiver stated that this is unusual behavior. He has mental health issues and may not respond positively to offers of assistance.

Mr. Eby is 5’10” and weighs about 215 pounds.

He has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with the words “Washington Shore” on the front, grey thermal jacket, green sweatpants and slippers.

He walks with a limp and slightly hunched due to an injury on his left heel.

Mr. Eby does not have any forms of payment, or a phone, and does not have relatives or friends nearby.

Kent Officers have checked numerous locations including the hospital but he has not been located.

If you see Mr. Eby please call 911 immediately.

