Kent Police are seeking Anthony Mayo, also known as Anthony Tyrone Mayor Jr, who is missing from an adult family home in Kent.

He was last seen in the area of 700 Hilltop Ave N. (map below) on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

At the time he left, Mr. Mayo, age 47, was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeved red t-shirt.

He does not have known access to family in the area, money, a vehicle, social media or a phone.

He smokes cigarettes.

“We have been advised that he has mental health issues and experiences hallucinations,” police said.

If you see Mr. Mayo, please call 911

PLEASE SHARE