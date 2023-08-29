Kent Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision that occurred on Monday, Aug. 26, 2023 at around 6:46 p.m. in the 9000 block of Canyon Drive (map below):

Police said that on Monday at about 6:46 p.m., Kent Police Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, (PSRFA) Firefighters were dispatched to the 9000 block of Canyon Drive (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls reporting a serious injury accident.

Witnesses reporting seeing a “gold sedan” strike a “blue minivan” then leave the roadway into a wooded area. The minivan remained in the roadway blocking traffic.

Kent Patrol Officers and PSRFA Firefighters arrived within minutes and located an occupant of the sedan with life-threatening injuries; they immediately started medical aid.

Sadly, the man, a 22-year-old Kent resident, did not survive.

A second occupant of the sedan, and the lone occupant of the minivan were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to take over the investigation. Initial information gathered at the scene suggests that the sedan’s speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

If you are a witness to this accident, or have any information to share, please leave tips here: