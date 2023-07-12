Meet Kent Police Chief Padilla and members his staff on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ram at Kent Station.

This is a great evening opportunity to ask questions, meet the KPD staff that handles your concerns, and fellowship with your Police Department that serves your Kent Community.

Never been to a Coffee with the Chief or Hops & Cops before? Don’t let that sway you away. This s a casual opportunity to mingle and chat with your PD.

“We look forward to seeing our regulars and making news friends at what has come to be one of our favorite community events,” police said. “Bring a friend, hang out and get to know us.”

If you can’t make it, no worries – keep an eye out on their Facebook page as they do a casual meet the Chief event about every two months.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone!”

KPD will not be drinking during event.

lcohol not provided by City of Kent.

MUST BE 21+ AND OVER

NEVER DRINK & DRIVE

The Ram is located at 512 Ramsay Way, Suite 4-103, Kent, WA 98032: