On Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023 at 7:01 p.m. Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a serious traffic collision at 132nd Ave SE and SE 230th Street that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old child.

Police said that the 911 caller advised that CPR was in progress. Medics and the Regional Fire Authority were simultaneously dispatched to the scene.

Initial reports were that a child, approximately age 12, was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured. Passersby stopped, called 911 and began CPR. Kent Officers arrived within two minutes and took over CPR for several minutes until medical personnel arrived.

Tragically – despite the life saving efforts – the child did not survive.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Kent man, was nearby and located shortly after the accident. There are indications that alcohol may have played a role in the collision. The suspect was taken into custody for suspicion of Vehicle Homicide.

The Kent Police Traffic Officers will continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision. If you have any information about the accident, please call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808, send an email to [email protected] or call 911 if the information is time sensitive.