Three people were killed in a high-speed collision on I-5 early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on I-5 near 336th Street in Federal Way (map below), when a 2001 Acura Integra was speeding northbound and crashed into a box truck, which had tried to move to the right shoulder to avoid the impact.

Sadly, the driver and two passengers of the car died at the scene. Names of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for several hours.

The collision NB I-5 near 336th in #FederalWay around 4am involved a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a box truck on the right shoulder. Sadly the three occupants of the vehicle lost their lives, driver included. Roadway has reopened. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 9, 2023