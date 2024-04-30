A Kent woman is dead after a domestic violence assault by her own mother on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Kent Police officers responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of W. Smith Street (map below) on Sunday night just after 7:16 p.m. for a reported domestic violence incident. Firefighters were already on scene treating a 28-year-old woman with significant injuries.

Upon arrival, officers determined the victim had been assaulted by her 58-year-old mother. The victim’s condition worsened, and medics started CPR. The victim was stabilized at the residence before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Tragically, despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Officers arrested the victim’s mother and booked her into the King County Jail on April 28th, during the initial police response. The Kent Police Detectives were later called in to complete the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please make tips here and refer to case #24-5938: