A Kent woman is dead after a domestic violence assault by her own mother on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Kent Police officers responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of W. Smith Street (map below) on Sunday night just after 7:16 p.m. for a reported domestic violence incident. Firefighters were already on scene treating a 28-year-old woman with significant injuries.

Upon arrival, officers determined the victim had been assaulted by her 58-year-old mother. The victim’s condition worsened, and medics started CPR. The victim was stabilized at the residence before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Tragically, despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Officers arrested the victim’s mother and booked her into the King County Jail on April 28th, during the initial police response. The Kent Police Detectives were later called in to complete the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please make tips here and refer to case #24-5938:

Related posts

Police investigating early Tuesday morning pedestrian fatality on Kent’s East Hill Kent Police investigating after dead body found near BNSF railroad tracks Sunday MISSING: Have you seen Anthony Mayo? He’s a vulnerable adult missing in Kent

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *