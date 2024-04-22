On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 2:49 p.m. Kent Patrol Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, (PSRFA) were dispatched to the 1000 block of 1st Ave N. after a witness called 911 to report finding a deceased person.

Police said that upon arrival, a deceased adult male was located near the BNSF tracks. PSRFA firefighters stated that their initial opinion was that the person had been deceased for at least a day.

No personal effects or ID were located at the scene, and the deceased has not yet been identified.

Patrol Officers contacted persons living near the scene, but they had not witnessed anything suspicious and did not know the man. The deceased man was described 5’5” to 5’7” tall, weighs 130-150 pounds with black hair.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and will be investigating the cause of death, to include if the injuries sustained were caused by a passing train.

Kent Police will continue to investigate the circumstances that preceded the man’s death.

Police Seeking Tips

If you have information or tips about this death, please contact Kent PD and refer to case # 24-5566: