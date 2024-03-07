A man died Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 6, 2024 after a collision between a box truck and a sedan at S. 196th Street and 68th Avenue South in Kent (map below).

Kent police and fire crews responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting a serious crash.

Witnesses reported the box truck striking the sedan and the driver being unresponsive.

Officers arrived within three minutes and found the driver of the sedan, an 85-year-old Seattle man, deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 71-year-old Seattle woman, sustained injuries and was treated by Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority firefighters before being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the box truck was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released after cooperating with officers.

The Kent Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. Initial evidence suggests the box truck driver was not impaired and had a green light when entering the intersection.