Go ‘Into The Woods’ with the Auburn Community Players starting this Friday, March 8, and continuing through Mar. 17, 2024.
All of your favorite storybook characters and come together in this timeless, yet relevant, piece which has become a rare modern classic.
This Tony Award-winning show is both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with unexpected results.
This production will be performed at Green River College, Student Affairs Building, 12401 SE 320th Street (map below).
TICKETS:
- Pre-sale: Regular $20 | Student/Senior $17
- Door sale: Regular $25 | Student/Senior $22
BUY TIX HERE:
- Online: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=193525
- In person: 910 9th Street SE, Auburn
- Phone: 253-931-3043
CREDITS:
- Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
- Book by James Lapine
- Directed Joe Blotner & Suzie Newbury
- Musical Direction by Lindsay Delmarter
- Choreographed by Katie Newbury
- Technical Direction by Austin Taylor
- Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine
- Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick
Into the Woods Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.