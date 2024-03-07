Go ‘Into The Woods’ with the Auburn Community Players starting this Friday, March 8, and continuing through Mar. 17, 2024.

All of your favorite storybook characters and come together in this timeless, yet relevant, piece which has become a rare modern classic.

This Tony Award-winning show is both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with unexpected results.

This production will be performed at Green River College, Student Affairs Building, 12401 SE 320th Street (map below).

TICKETS:

Pre-sale: Regular $20 | Student/Senior $17

Door sale: Regular $25 | Student/Senior $22

BUY TIX HERE:

Online: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=193525

In person: 910 9th Street SE, Auburn

Phone: 253-931-3043

CREDITS:

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed Joe Blotner & Suzie Newbury

Musical Direction by Lindsay Delmarter

Choreographed by Katie Newbury

Technical Direction by Austin Taylor

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Into the Woods Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.