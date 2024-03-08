Kent police arrested a 36-year-old Port Angeles man on Wednesday night, Mar. 6, 2024, after he allegedly attempted to burgle a business and led officers on a brief chase.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:18 p.m. reporting a burglary in progress at a business in the 15400 block of SE 272nd Street (map below).

Employees were watching the suspect remotely via security cameras as he attempted to pry open a rear door with a crowbar.

Upon arrival, officers devised a plan to apprehend the suspect, who was still inside the business. As they approached silently, the suspect exited in a silver sedan and attempted to ram his way past a marked patrol car driven by an Officer. The vehicle sustained minor damage but blocked his escape.

The suspect then reversed at high speed, striking a curb and sidewalk before entering the roadway. He narrowly missed colliding with another patrol car driven by another Officer before crashing on the opposite side of the street.

He fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers after a short chase. A search incident to arrest revealed that he was in possession of a weapon. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained during the crash.

The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle was stolen in Des Moines and possibly used in another crime. The suspect refused to identify himself, but officers used a fingerprint scanner to discover his identity as well as multiple outstanding warrants.

He is facing potential charges of attempted commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run, malicious mischief, eluding, and driving while license suspended. Security footage captured most of the incident.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and may pursue additional charges.