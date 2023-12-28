UPDATE : Fadumo Ali Shire, 83, has been FOUND and is safe!

“Thank you to everyone who looked and shared. It made a difference,” police said.

PREVIOUSLY :

Kent Police are actively seeking Fadumo Ali Shire, 83, who has been missing from her apartment in the 10300 block of SE 264th (map below) since approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

Fadumo is 5’5″ tall, weighs 225 pounds, has gray/brown hair and green eyes.

She may have wrapped herself in a white blanket and may be wearing a green headdress.

Fadumo has significant dementia and does not have any other family or friends in the area.

She walked away from her apartment and does not have access to money, a vehicle or a phone.

If you see Fadumo call 911 immediately, and reference Kent case number 23-17691.

