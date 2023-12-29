On Friday morning, Dec. 29, 2023 at about 4:22 a.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the 26400 block of Lake Fenwick Road (map below) after receiving an iPhone crash notification of a single vehicle collision, which tragically killed an 18-year old male passenger.

Police said that a passerby also called 911 and advised that a vehicle was in a ditch and had hit a power pole.

Kent Patrol Officers arrived within minutes and located the driver/suspect, a 19-year-old Covington man, standing near the vehicle.

Upon investigation, police discovered that a passenger/victim, an 18-year-old SeaTac man, was severely injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and extricated the victim from the vehicle.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The initial stages of the investigation revealed that the suspect was intoxicated and speeding on Lake Fenwick Road when his car left the roadway and collided with a tree and a power pole.

The suspect received medical aid, and was then booked for Vehicular Homicide.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit arrived at the scene and took over the investigation. They are locating and examining evidence to determine what led up to the fatal accident.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Kent PD and reference case #23-17767 at the Tip Line at 253-856-5808, email at [email protected], or 911.