Ever wondered how your local government operates? What goes on behind the scenes at City Hall? If so, the City of Kent has a free program tailor-made for you: Kent 101.

This free eight-week program offers residents a comprehensive education into the inner workings of their local government.

Through a combination of engaging civics classes, interactive activities, and informative tours, participants gain a firsthand understanding of the roles and responsibilities of city leadership, staff, and departments.

This program is a fantastic opportunity for residents to get involved in their community and learn more about how their city government works, and is perfect for anyone who wants to be more informed, engaged, and empowered.

Who is Kent 101 for?

The program is ideal for individuals from all walks of life, including:

High school students exploring career options in public service.

College students seeking real-world experience before entering the workforce.

Working adults who want to deepen their understanding of local government.

Retirees interested in staying active and contributing to their community.

What will you learn?

Kent 101 covers a wide range of topics, including:

The structure and function of city government

The roles and responsibilities of elected officials and city staff

The budget process and how tax dollars are allocated

City services and how they are delivered

Opportunities for citizen engagement and involvement

Spring 2024 Session:

WHEN: Feb. 8, 2024 – April 4, 2024 – every Thursday night from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Kent City Hall Chambers

Ready to apply?

Kent 101 is free and open to people 16 and older.

You must be a resident of the City of Kent, or have a business located in the City of Kent.

You may miss no more than one class session to graduate. 9th week is the graduation and reception.

Complete and submit your application online. Participants will be notified of their selection for the Spring 2024 program via email.

Registration for Spring 2024 is open. Deadline to register is Feb. 1, 2024.

Visit the City of Kent website at KentWA.gov/Kent101 to learn more and apply online. Space is limited, so don’t delay!