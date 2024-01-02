The second year of the South King Housing & Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Housing Capital Fund saw increased funding available for South King County, including $1 million in funding for Mercy Housing Northwest in Kent.

One significant change from last year was including a new funding source. In 2022, eight of the SKHHP member cities pooled SHB 1406 funds to create our first round of funding for affordable housing production and preservation.

This year, in addition to pooled revenue sourced from SHB 1406, the cities of Covington and Kent pooled HB 1590 funds with SKHHP to provide almost $6 million for affordable housing in South King County.

SKHHP also doubled the number of applications received, with six projects requesting a total of $8,656,000 in funding.

The SKHHP Advisory Board reviewed each application in October and November 2023 for alignment with SKHHP’s adopted priorities. After careful consideration, the Advisory Board unanimously recommended funding four applicants totaling $5,470,000. The Executive Board considered this recommendation at their meeting on November 17, 2023 and took action to increase the total funding recommendation to $5,747,306.

SKHHP is elated to support the development and preservation of over four hundred units of affordable housing in South King County. Each project brings a unique and essential approach to solving the housing crisis facing our region. We will continue to look for opportunities to partner with projects serving residents at 60% AMI and below that preserve or develop essential housing. Please reach out to SKHHP to learn more about how we can work together.

PROJECTS

Mercy Housing – Kent Multicultural Village

Kent Multicultural Village is a 199-unit multifamily rental project in Kent adjacent to the future Kent Des Moines Link light rail station opening in 2026. The project will support households earning 30%-80% AMI with a 20% set-aside (39 units) for households with an intellectual and/or developmental disability (I/DD) with onsite supportive services. SKHHP funds were requested for $1,000,000 to support the construction of a new building, and $1,000,000 was awarded.

LIHI – Skyway Affordable Housing & Early Learning Center

Skyway Affordable Housing and Early Learning Center is a multifamily rental project in Unincorporated King County. The project will provide 55 affordable housing units for households earning between 30%-50% of the area median income (AMI), with 42 units set-aside for families transitioning out of homelessness. SKHHP funds were requested for $2,800,000 to support the construction of a new building, and $2,800,000 was awarded.

TWG – Pandion at Star Lake

Pandion at Star Lake is a partnership between TWG Development and Vision House and will feature two residential buildings. The South Building at Pandion at Star Lake is a multifamily rental, mixed-use project consisting of 168 affordable housing units for households earning between 30% and 60% area median income (AMI) in Kent. Set-asides include 30 units for families with children, 25 units for families with children that require permanent supportive services and who are transitioning out of homelessness or are at-risk of homelessness, and 4 units supporting households with an I/DD requiring supportive services. SKHHP funds were requested for $2,856,000 to support the construction of the South Building, and $1,170,000 was awarded.

Multi-Service Center – Victorian Place II

Victorian Place II is a multifamily, preservation 20-unit rental project in Des Moines. Since 1996, the non-profit Multi-Service Center has owned the two adjacent buildings that comprise the project, which includes five units for households earning up to 35% AMI, ten units for households up to 40% AMI, and five units for households up to 50% AMI. SKHHP funds were requested for $500,000 to support rehabilitating the two buildings, and $777,306 was awarded.