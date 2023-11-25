Kent’s Christmas Rush Fun Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at Hogan Park:

10k Start: 9:50 a.m.

5k Start: 10:00 a.m.

The Christmas Rush will celebrate 41 years this year, and the race features a 5k run/walk and a 10k run along the scenic Green River.

Awards will be given to top five winners in each age group following the race.

Look for the garage sale table following the race and pick up a shirt from a previous race for just $5! Bring cash!

Packet pick up will be at Road Runner Sports, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m. or on race day starting at 8 a.m.

Parking located at Hogan Park, 24400 Russell Road, Kent.

$20 and $35 with shirt.

Day of race registration is $25 starting at 8 a.m. (No shirts available on race day).

More info here: https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/kent-parks/events/christmas-rush-fun-run-and-walk or 253-856-5050 or email [email protected].

10k Course (Running clockwise – Stay to your left)

The 10k course will be a certified out and back due to construction. The race will start on Russell Road, head south and turn west on to Meeker. Once over the bridge, runners will head nearly to 212 and return. Runners will cross over the pedestrian bridge and take a hard left on the trail that will bring you back to the finish line. Please be award that we’re running clockwise down the road so stay to your left throughout your run.

Official 10k Course Map

5k Course (Running clockwise – Stay to your left)

The 5k course is a modified out and back. Runners will start on Russell Road and head south to Meeker St. and turn right. Once over the bridge, turn north on to Frager Road remembering to stay on the left side of the road. (Running clockwise) Turn around at the appropriate spot and stay to your left side on the return trip. Runners will turn left and go over foot bridge that leads to golf course. Once over foot bridge, turn north on to the trail along the river. Follow to finish located in front of city shops building on 240th.

Official 5k Course Map