Kent’s Winterfest is back and even better this year with a month full of family-friendly activities, starting with a Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting at Town Square Plaza (map below) on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3–6 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2023: 3-6 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: Holiday Parade through Kent Station and historic downtown Kent.

5: 30 p.m.: Tree Lighting at Town Square Park

Activities:

Holiday entertainment!

Bring your camera to take a picture with Santa!

Drop your wish list off in his mailbox (include your address to receive a return letter!).

Community Booths with kids activities, hot chocolate and snacks.

More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/winterfest-tree-lighting/