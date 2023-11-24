Kent’s Winterfest is back and even better this year with a month full of family-friendly activities, starting with a Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting at Town Square Plaza (map below) on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3–6 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2023: 3-6 p.m.

  • 4:30 p.m.: Holiday Parade through Kent Station and historic downtown Kent.
  • 5: 30 p.m.: Tree Lighting at Town Square Park

Activities:

  • Holiday entertainment!
  • Bring your camera to take a picture with Santa!
  • Drop your wish list off in his mailbox (include your address to receive a return letter!).
  • Holiday Parade through Kent Station and historic downtown Kent (W. Meeker & 1st Ave S.)  at 4:30 p.m.
  • Community Booths with kids activities, hot chocolate and snacks.

More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/winterfest-tree-lighting/

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

