On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, several people gathered – along with two grateful turkeys – at the Krull Family home in Normandy Park for the annual “Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.”

This event, moderated by Normandy Park Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer, along with “Town Crier” Shawn McEvoy, the Krull Family and Paul Ott from Transform Burien, commemorated the 6th Annual Krull Family “Dinner or Pardon” Food Drive, which took place outside their home.

This annual fundraiser benefits Transform Burien, with the grand totals on Tuesday being:

Eat: 828

Pardon: 1,632

You Can Still Donate

The food drive ended on Thanksgiving Day, but you can still donate online directly to Transform Burien here:

Below is video of the Pardoning Ceremony, as shot/edited by Scott Schaefer: