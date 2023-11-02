Tickets are now on sale for the 2023-2024 Spotlight Series holiday performances, including Magical Strings 37th Annual Celtic Yuletide Concert and the Queen’s Cartoonists.

The Boulding Family’s musical celebration of the holiday season – Magical Strings 37th Annual Celtic Yuletide Concert, a treasured tradition – will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

The Queen’s Cartoonists bring “Holiday Hurrah Yule Love It!” to town on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Both performances will be held at Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th Street (map below).

Once again, Pam and Philip Boulding are joined by their children, grandchildren, and guests for an afternoon of enchanting Yuletide music. The Bouldings perform on Celtic harps, hammered dulcimers, whistles, strings, percussion, and harp-like instruments from around the world. Guests add Irish step dancing, drumming, and storytelling for a festive and memorable performance.

Photo by Lauren Desberg.

The Queen’s Cartoonists perform music from cartoons! Pulling from over 100 years of animation, their performances are perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage. The band matches the energy of the cartoons, leading the audience through a world of a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. In “Holiday Hurrah Yule Love It!” the band focuses on the best of the best (and best of the worst) holiday related cartoons, films, and jazz.

The six members of The Queen’s Cartoonists, all now residing in Queens, New York, originally hail from four continents. They have performed in a variety of venues, including opening for the New York Philharmonic, selling out the Blue Note Jazz Club, and an extended run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They have been featured in over fifty publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Chicago Tribune, The L.A. Times, and NPR’s All Things Considered.

Tickets for Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide Concert are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, and $18 for youths. Tickets for The Queen’s Cartoonists are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors, and $20 for youths. The show is sponsored by Curran Law Firm.

Tickets may be purchased online at kentarts.com, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N. Hours for phone and in-person sales are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services and partially funded by 4Culture, WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, and a variety of business and individual sponsors.

For more information call 253-856-5050 or visit kentarts.com.