The Vienna Boys Choir – one of the oldest and most famous choral groups in the world – will kick off Kent’s 2023-2024 Spotlight Series on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert takes place at Kentwood High School Performing Arts Center, 25800 164th Avenue SE, Covington (map below).

The Vienna Boys Choir has been singing at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel at least since 1296. Until 1918, the boys sang exclusively for the court and attracted musicians like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Anton Bruckner. Joseph Haydn, Michael Haydn, and Franz Schubert were themselves choirboys.

In 1924, the Choir was reestablished as a private, non-profit organization. Since that time, 2,750 choristers have sung over 1,000 tours in 100 different countries. Today, the Vienna Boys Choir maintains its own campus, with a primary school, a middle school, and a senior high school program. The middle school is attended by 100 boy choristers between the ages of nine and fourteen who are divided into four choirs. Each group spends ten weeks of the school year on tour. Between them, the choirs give around 300 concerts each year, attended by almost half a million spectators around the world. On Sundays, one of the Choirs performs with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the State Opera Chorus in Vienna’s Imperial Chapel, as it has done for the past 524 years.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors (60+), and $20 for youth (25 and under).Tickets may be purchased online at kentarts.com, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services and partially funded by 4Culture, WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, and a variety of business and individual sponsors.

For information call 253-856-5050 or visit KentWA.gov/SpotlightSeries.