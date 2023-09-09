REMINDER : There’s only one week until the gathering of the Mrs. Ropers at the Kent Downtown Partnership’s ‘Sip & Savor’ Wine & Spirits Tasting from 6 – 9 p.m. next Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023…are you ready?

Indulge in an evening of tasting, nibbles and nostalgia and transport yourself back to the iconic era of the ’70s with KDP’s Sip and Savor tasting event.

Dress up as Mrs. Roper!

“We’re inviting you to channel your inner fashionista and dress up like the fabulous Mrs. Roper from the beloved sitcom Three’s Company! We have no idea why Mrs. Roper has taken to community events across the nation, but it sounds fun as Hell,” organizers said.

Step into the shoes of the fabulous and flamboyant Mrs. Roper! We’re encouraging guys and gals to embrace the bold patterns, flowing dresses and vibrant colors that defined her style! 🍸 Sip and Savor : Discover the flavors of craft wine, ciders and distilled options and a journey for your taste buds with small bites from local manufacturers and restaurants like Isernios, Rafiki, Thai Chili, Wild Wheat and Chop Chop African Cuisine.

: Discover the flavors of craft wine, ciders and distilled options and a journey for your taste buds with small bites from local manufacturers and restaurants like Isernios, Rafiki, Thai Chili, Wild Wheat and Chop Chop African Cuisine.

Don’t hold back! Join the Mrs. Roper lookalike contest and you could win one of our giveaways. Plus bottle purchases are tax free this night, don’t go home empty handed! 🎟️ Secure Your Spot: Tickets are selling like hotcakes! Visit our website HERE for all the details.

“Join us for some silly fun and make it a night to remember. See you there, darling!” 💃🕺

To get you in the mood, check out this clip of Mrs. Roper in action:

Sip & Savor will also feature carefully curated live music by the Paula Boggs Band, Kim Archer Band and the JBLM Big Foot Brass Band who will be hosted throughout downtown businesses.

Showcasing regional craft wine and spirits makers and brewers, we aim to provide guests a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere. Attendees can savor sips as they mingle with friends and fellow community members, fostering connection, memorable moments, and toe tapping music groves. Rub elbows with the wine makers, brewers and small businesses owners and take advantage of Tax Freee bottles sales this night only.

Tickets are on sale now, and guests are encouraged to secure theirs as space may be limited (insert your own “Three’s Company” reference joke here).