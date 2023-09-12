Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story?  

7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – and the next one will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien.

The theme for this night will be “Reinventing Yourself” (stories of transformation, change).

  • Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw.
  • They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.  
  • These stories are told from the heart.
  • Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.
  • Each event is live-streamed on our Facebook page – click here to “Like” us and you’ll get a notification when we’re live.

We Need You

Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up fill out the form online or email [email protected].

Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

We can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.

If you would like to tell your story at a 7 Stories event… 

Fill and submit this form

Video

Here’s a recent 7 Stories event, filmed on June 23, 2023:

YouTube player

More info here:

https://www.burienculturehub.org/burienculturehub/index.php/7stories

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *