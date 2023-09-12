Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story?

7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – and the next one will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien.

The theme for this night will be “Reinventing Yourself” (stories of transformation, change).

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw.

night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw. They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.

These stories are told from the heart.

Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

Each event is live-streamed on our Facebook page – click here to “Like” us and you’ll get a notification when we’re live.

We Need You

Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up fill out the form online or email [email protected].

Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

We can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.

If you would like to tell your story at a 7 Stories event…

Video

Here’s a recent 7 Stories event, filmed on June 23, 2023:

More info here:

https://www.burienculturehub.org/burienculturehub/index.php/7stories