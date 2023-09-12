Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story?
7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – and the next one will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien.
The theme for this night will be “Reinventing Yourself” (stories of transformation, change).
- Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw.
- They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.
- These stories are told from the heart.
- Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.
- Each event is live-streamed on our Facebook page – click here to “Like” us and you’ll get a notification when we’re live.
We Need You
Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up fill out the form online or email [email protected].
Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.
We can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.
If you would like to tell your story at a 7 Stories event…
Fill and submit this form
Video
Here’s a recent 7 Stories event, filmed on June 23, 2023:
More info here:
https://www.burienculturehub.org/burienculturehub/index.php/7stories