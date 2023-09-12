Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a recent hit and run:

Officers responded to a hit and run collision where a pedestrian was injured at the 400 block of Ellingson Road on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 6:50 a.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a white or silver SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander.

“Please check your camera recordings and let us know if you saw anything or if you see a vehicle matching this description with a shattered windshield and recent front end damage,” police said.

Call the business line for non-emergency tips (253-929-1130) or 911 for urgent issues.