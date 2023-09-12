Regional Animal Services of King County’s animal shelter is over capacity, and you could get a great deal on adopting a new pet during the month of September.

“We need your help to find furever homes for dogs of all sizes,” officials said.

All month, they’ll be charging just $50 to adopt an adult dog. That’s a savings of 50% or more off the regular adoption fee!

Learn more here:

https://tailsfromraskc.com/2023/09/06/dog-adoptions-just-50-at-raskc-in-september/

Provide a loving home for a pet at kingcounty.gov/AdoptAPet or visit in person at 21615 64th Ave. S. in Kent (map below).

Business hours are Noon to 6 p.m. weekdays and Noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.